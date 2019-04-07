Veeco Instruments (VECO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

VECO stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 148.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 443.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 452,608 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

