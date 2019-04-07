Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

