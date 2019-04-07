Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $735,477.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $624,620.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,348 shares of company stock worth $13,361,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

