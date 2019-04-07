Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5963 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

