Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10,408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 367,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 364,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 546.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,237,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $143.91 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $151.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

