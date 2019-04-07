VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/vaneck-vectors-j-p-morgan-em-local-currency-bond-etf-emlc-position-increased-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.