ValuEngine Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) to Buy

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.
MRVL stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.
In other news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 34,289,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,797,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
