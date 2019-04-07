ValuEngine Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) to Buy

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 34,289,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,797,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.