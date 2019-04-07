ValuEngine Lowers Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:ASCMA opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 8,895.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.99% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

