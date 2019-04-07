ValuEngine Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Strong Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWO. Nomura began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,929,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,406,000 after buying an additional 6,798,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 199,121 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

