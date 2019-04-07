Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE:VLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,257. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,279,000 after buying an additional 1,515,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,605,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,175,000 after buying an additional 873,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

