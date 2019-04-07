USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

USAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 828,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Technologies by 168.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 815,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

