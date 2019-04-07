USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
USAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 828,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.83.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
