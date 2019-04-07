US Ecology (ECOL) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has $59.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 154,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,030. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.50.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.92 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.76%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

