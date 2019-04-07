Univest Financial (UVSP) and Brunswick Bancorp (BRBW) Critical Review

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 20.16% 9.65% 1.24% Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Univest Financial and Brunswick Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $250.66 million 2.96 $50.54 million $2.02 12.53 Brunswick Bancorp $8.95 million 3.30 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Univest Financial and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brunswick Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

