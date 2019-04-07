United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Decreased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,015,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,790,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 136,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

