United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Technologies by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX opened at $133.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/united-technologies-co-utx-holdings-trimmed-by-bahl-gaynor-inc.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.