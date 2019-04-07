United Services Automobile Association Purchases 11,781 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

UEPS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 0.83. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.88). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

