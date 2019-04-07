United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Unit Co. (UNT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unit were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unit by 1,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unit by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Unit by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unit alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.73. Unit Co. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Unit Co. (UNT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/united-services-automobile-association-increases-holdings-in-unit-co-unt.html.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.