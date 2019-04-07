United Services Automobile Association Has $160,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,972,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 330,666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $2,436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $212,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB opened at $7.26 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 94.50% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $95,878.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,175,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $85,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 729,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,554.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $283,261. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Has $160,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/united-services-automobile-association-has-160000-position-in-pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb.html.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.