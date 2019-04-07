Uniper (UN01) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.96 ($27.86).

ETR:UN01 opened at €27.49 ($31.97) on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.26.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

