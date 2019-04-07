UK leader asks for Brexit extension until June 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May is currently asking that the deadline for her nation to depart the European Union be extended till June 30.

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk Friday, May reported that”the United Kingdom proposes that this period must end on 30 June, 2019.”

EU leaders agreed to prolong the Brexit date from March 29 until April 12, unless May can push their consented divorce deal through Parliament.

The Europeans would prefer if it is going to leave that part isn’t taken by Britain in the May 23-26 EU elections. April 12 will be the last day for Britain.