UBS Group Trims Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Target Price to $41.00

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 16.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 850.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 149,073 shares during the last quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

