Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of Veeco Instruments worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 75.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

