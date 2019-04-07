Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 182.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 523,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,875,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,755,424.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble purchased 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,081. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,734,032 shares of company stock worth $20,751,616 over the last 90 days.

GTE opened at $2.37 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

