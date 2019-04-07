Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.48 Million Position in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,598,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

