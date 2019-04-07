Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Korn Ferry (KFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 465,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

