Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,100 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $4,837,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 151,331 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,895 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $147,484.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,895 shares in the company, valued at $147,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $184,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,895 shares of company stock valued at $770,004 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.53. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 344.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

