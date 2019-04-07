Twitter Inc (TWTR) VP Matthew Derella Sells 4,668 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $160,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TWTR opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.87 million. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Twitter’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
