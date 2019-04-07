Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,250 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $43,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $39,587.50.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $41,212.50.

On Monday, January 7th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00.

Twitter stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 5,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

