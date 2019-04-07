TUI AG (TUI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

TUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of LON TUI traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 748.20 ($9.78). 3,745,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £934,000 ($1,220,436.43).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

