Tucows Inc. (TCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $97.64 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TCX stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.38 million, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.76. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tucows will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $420,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,583,125 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tucows by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

