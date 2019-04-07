Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Sells 3,527 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

NYSE COP opened at $66.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

