TRON Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. TRON has a market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $532.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, BitForex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00370185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01652249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00250273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00407965 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitFlip, OEX, Ovis, Tidex, Upbit, Kucoin, Braziliex, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Rfinex, Coinnest, Mercatox, IDAX, Sistemkoin, WazirX, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptomate, IDCM, BitForex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Bitfinex, DDEX, Coindeal, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, YoBit, Allcoin, Bibox, RightBTC, Liqui, Bitbns, Bithumb, Exmo, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Coinrail, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, OKEx, Indodax, Hotbit, CoinEgg, Huobi, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, CoinEx, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, ChaoEX, Exrates, DigiFinex, LBank, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

