Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,502 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

NYSE:CAT opened at $140.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

