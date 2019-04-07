TrickyCoin (TRICK) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

TrickyCoin (CURRENCY:TRICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, TrickyCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. TrickyCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TrickyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrickyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin (CRYPTO:TRICK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. TrickyCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin Coin Trading

TrickyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrickyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrickyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrickyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

