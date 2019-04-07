TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.42.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,484,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

