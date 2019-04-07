Traders Sell Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Strength (CVS)

Traders sold shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on strength during trading on Friday. $107.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.68 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, CVS Health had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CVS Health traded up $0.66 for the day and closed at $54.06

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $1,190,694,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $840,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

