Traders Sell Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Strength (ADP)

Investors sold shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on strength during trading on Friday. $28.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.12 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Automatic Data Processing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Automatic Data Processing traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $160.34

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,512 shares of company stock worth $15,974,253 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

