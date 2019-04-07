Traders Sell Analog Devices (ADI) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $32.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Analog Devices had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Analog Devices traded up $0.92 for the day and closed at $111.46Specifically, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $74,541.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,964.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $10,975,094. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $292,919,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

