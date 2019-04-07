Traders Buy Shares of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on weakness during trading on Friday. $44.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Verisk Analytics had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Verisk Analytics traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $135.52

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,409,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,093.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,117. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,650 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,221 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

