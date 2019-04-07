TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT) versus Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

46.9% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lifetime Brands and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -0.24% 2.01% 0.74% TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lifetime Brands and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifetime Brands and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $704.54 million 0.28 -$1.72 million N/A N/A TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 0.97 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home décor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Fitz and Floyd, Sabatier, Kamenstein, BUILT NY, MasterClass, Fred, Amco Houseworks, Chicago Metallic, Swing-A-Way, and Copco brands; and offers tableware products under the La Cafetière and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, home and garden centers, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Fitz and Floyd, Housewares Deals, and Lifetime Sterling Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.