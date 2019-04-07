Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,351 Mastercard Inc (MA)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $236.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,386.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

