Topps Tiles (TPT) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Friday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.60 ($1.12).

LON:TPT opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

