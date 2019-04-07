TopBuild Corp (BLD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of TopBuild worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TopBuild by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/topbuild-corp-bld-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.