Titcoin Reaches Market Cap of $42,845.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $42,845.00 and $3.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.06225512 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.01691519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 63,973,590 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

