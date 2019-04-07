Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after buying an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,587,428,000 after buying an additional 3,124,391 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 573.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,272 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.93 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

