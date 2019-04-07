Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of BFR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

