Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $928,000 in Masco Corp (MAS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982,170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $487,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

