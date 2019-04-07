Thunderstake Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.00 (TSC)

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Thunderstake has a market capitalization of $30,370.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunderstake has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Thunderstake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunderstake

Thunderstake (CRYPTO:TSC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 588,151,444 coins. The official website for Thunderstake is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Thunderstake Coin Trading

Thunderstake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunderstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

