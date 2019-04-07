Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Head to Head Contrast

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Thunder Mountain Gold does not pay a dividend.

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 2.05 $441.00 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Quantum Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 4 1 2.75 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 11.12% 6.27% 2.89% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -79.58%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company's principal properties include the South Mountain project that covers an area of approximately 1,518 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.