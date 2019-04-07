Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,306,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,151,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,659,000 after buying an additional 1,639,201 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,587,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,456,000 after buying an additional 306,194 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after buying an additional 3,714,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,558,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,719,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.98 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

